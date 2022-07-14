The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest trade union with more than 400,000 members, is demanding wage increases of up to 20% in the automotive industry.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim, responding to Business Day’s questions after a media briefing in Boksburg on Wednesday, said it had already had three sessions with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (Ameo), the employer body representing BMW SA, Toyota SA, VW SA, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Isuzu and Nissan.
Responding to Business Day, Ameo spokesperson Andile Dlamini said: “The two parties are still in the early stages of the negotiations and cannot make a determination on the duration of the talks yet.”
Read the full report on BusinessLIVE
Numsa opens automotive wage talks with 20% demand: report
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says workers are demanding a double-digit increase but ‘negotiations are give and take’
Image: Kabelo Mofokeng
