South Africa

Numsa opens automotive wage talks with 20% demand: report

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says workers are demanding a double-digit increase but ‘negotiations are give and take’

14 July 2022 - 10:05 By Luyolo Mkentane
Thousands of Numsa members protest in the Johannesburg CBD. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mofokeng

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest trade union with more than 400,000 members, is demanding wage increases of up to 20% in the automotive industry.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim, responding to Business Day’s questions after a media briefing in Boksburg on Wednesday, said it had already had three sessions with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (Ameo), the employer body representing BMW SA, Toyota SA, VW SA, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Isuzu and Nissan.

Responding to Business Day, Ameo spokesperson Andile Dlamini said: “The two parties are still in the early stages of the negotiations and cannot make a determination on the duration of the talks yet.”

