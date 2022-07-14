POLL | Do you think advocate Malesela Teffo's withdrawal from Senzo Meyiwa trial is a setback for the family?
Head of AfriForum's private prosecution unit advocate Gerrie Nel believes it is
Head of AfriForum's private prosecution unit advocate Gerrie Nel has described advocate Malesela Teffo's decision to withdraw from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial as a setback for the late footballer's family.
Teffo represented four of the five accused. He withdrew as counsel, citing “harassment” and that he received numerous threats.
Speaking on SABC News, Nel said the withdrawal would delay justice for the Meyiwa family.
“As far as the withdrawal is concerned, it will affect the trial. The trial will now have to be postponed, they will have to appoint new counsel. With all the delays in the matter, as far as the evidence is concerned, we haven’t even finished with the first witness.
“It is another setback. I mean the family has been waiting so many years for justice and now they have to wait even longer,” said Nel.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Meyiwa's brother Sifiso said the family is not worried about Teffo quitting.
“He told us about the harassment and we agreed that he should take this decision. We are not worried because we know what will happen from now on. He is still on case 375, which is the one that has evidence,” Sifiso said.
He said the family has a plan but they would not share it publicly.
Meyiwa, who was goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was gunned down in October 2014 at the house of the mother of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.
The case was postponed to August 2 to allow the four accused time to find new legal representation.
The presidency has denied Teffo's claims that a plan to have him removed from the trial was hatched in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office.
It said it finds the “unsubstantiated and baseless claims” mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the president.
“The presidency has noted and strongly refutes the false claims made by advocate Malesela Teffo that the presidency is behind his alleged intimidation and subsequent decision to withdraw from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial,” said spokesperson for the president Vincent Magwenya.
Magwenya said the presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of Teffo.
“As an officer of the court and a professional in the legal fraternity, advocate Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual. The presidency espouses the values of our constitution and cherishes protection, safety and justice for all,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.