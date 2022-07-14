POLL | Do you think advocate Malesela Teffo's withdrawal from Senzo Meyiwa trial is a setback for the family?

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Meyiwa's brother Sifiso said the family is not worried about Teffo quitting.

“He told us about the harassment and we agreed that he should take this decision. We are not worried because we know what will happen from now on. He is still on case 375, which is the one that has evidence,” Sifiso said.

He said the family has a plan but they would not share it publicly.

Meyiwa, who was goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was gunned down in October 2014 at the house of the mother of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The case was postponed to August 2 to allow the four accused time to find new legal representation.