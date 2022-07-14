R350 grant website back up after technical glitch, says Sassa

Who qualifies for the grant?

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu last week proposed the R350 SRD grant be paid to people who earned less than R624 a month.

The proposal was made after many organisations and members of the public raised concerns about the income threshold to qualify for the grant being reduced from R595 to R350.

The reduction came after the grant was put under the Social Assistance Act after the end of the national state of disaster.

“The minister may from time to time, with the concurrence of the minister of finance, amend the income threshold contemplated in sub-regulations by notice in the gazette,” read the latest Government Gazette.

How much has been budgeted?

Zulu said R44bn has been set aside to pay qualifying beneficiaries.

She added the budget would provide a monthly R350 to 10.5-million people until the end of March next year.

“Aspects of the regulations had to be strengthened to strengthen our fraud prevention and deter those who are not the intended beneficiaries from accessing the grant,” said Zulu.

“The department will provide the R350 grant to fewer people in the third iteration than in the second iteration.”