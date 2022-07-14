Free State police have arrested a suspect after finding goods worth R80m allegedly stolen in May in his Bloemfontein warehouse.
Police said the 44-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen goods and will appear in court soon.
The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in a joint operation between the provincial organised crime unit, the Bloemfontein tactical response team and the local criminal record centre after information was received about a warehouse in East End Business Park possibly being used to store goods from hijacked trucks.
They found 1,680 boxes of diesel engine catalytic converters worth an estimated R80m in the warehouse.
“The suspect could not produce proof of ownership of the goods and was arrested.
“Further investigations revealed that the loot came from a truck that was hijacked in May travelling from the Eastern Cape to Gauteng.”
Police said the truck driver was attacked by a group of unknown males driving a bakkie after he stopped at the side of the road near Venterstad in the Eastern Cape.
The suspects allegedly put the driver in their vehicle and drove towards Bloemfontein, where they met a man to arrange storage for the truck’s cargo.
“The truck was later handed back to the driver without the cargo and police were made aware of the incident.”
The team is searching for the other suspects.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
R80m cargo stolen from truck in May found
Image: SAPS
Free State police have arrested a suspect after finding goods worth R80m allegedly stolen in May in his Bloemfontein warehouse.
Police said the 44-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen goods and will appear in court soon.
The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in a joint operation between the provincial organised crime unit, the Bloemfontein tactical response team and the local criminal record centre after information was received about a warehouse in East End Business Park possibly being used to store goods from hijacked trucks.
They found 1,680 boxes of diesel engine catalytic converters worth an estimated R80m in the warehouse.
“The suspect could not produce proof of ownership of the goods and was arrested.
“Further investigations revealed that the loot came from a truck that was hijacked in May travelling from the Eastern Cape to Gauteng.”
Police said the truck driver was attacked by a group of unknown males driving a bakkie after he stopped at the side of the road near Venterstad in the Eastern Cape.
The suspects allegedly put the driver in their vehicle and drove towards Bloemfontein, where they met a man to arrange storage for the truck’s cargo.
“The truck was later handed back to the driver without the cargo and police were made aware of the incident.”
The team is searching for the other suspects.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Police on the hunt for three men accused of woman’s murder
Two Tshwane metro cops arrested for allegedly following woman home, harassing her and demanding bribe
Sugar Ray Leonard’s boxing belt stolen from Mandela house in Soweto
Stolen sheep loaded as ‘passengers’ in minibus taxi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos