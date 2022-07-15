High-flying SA crypto developer 'Fluffypony' rides to freedom after airport arrest

Fraud-accused crypto developer Riccardo Spagni was released from custody on a warning by the Cape Town regional court on Friday.

The 39-year-old, also known as “Fluffy Pony” went from flying across the US in a chartered jet and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Paris Hilton in Miami to being locked up in the notorious Pollsmoor prison. Police nabbed him when he landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after he left for the US in March 2021 in the middle of a fraud trial in Cape Town regional court. Spagni allegedly defrauded a Cape Town biscuit manufacturing business, Cape Cookies, of R1.4m. Cape Cookies employed him as their IT manager between 2009 and 2011.