POLL | Would you join EFF’s national shutdown against ‘farmgate’, load-shedding and fuel prices?

The EFF has called on the public to join the party’s “national shutdown” against President Cyril Ramaphosa's “farmgate” saga, load-shedding and high fuel prices.
At a media briefing on Thursday, Malema shared the EFF’s list of demands, including an end to load-shedding, a reduction in fuel prices, the removal of some ministers and the immediate arrest of Ramaphosa.
According to the red beret leader, a shutdown would force the government to take steps to address issues facing the country.
“The national shutdown which the EFF will partake in will not be a candle holding and white flags type of a shutdown. It will be a shutdown that must communicate to the sitting government that enough is enough.”
A date for the shutdown is yet to be announced.
The EFF also threw its weight behind suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she faces impeachment in parliament.
Malema said Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane because of her probe into the Phala Phala farm saga. She had sent the president questions regarding the alleged theft.
“We, as the EFF, stand firmly behind the fearless public protector. We know that the reason Cyril Ramaphosa moved to suspend her is because of wanting to avoid the 31 questions she asked regarding the Phala Phala farm and so many laws that were violated.
“Parliament must never allow [itself] to be co-opted into factional and crime hiding activities to the extent of protecting an individual at the expense of principle.”
Adv Dali Mpofu, for Mkhwebane, said they would call Ramaphosa to testify at the impeachment hearings and if he failed to appear they would summon him.
“It looks like we might even have to call other former presidents,” he said.
The hearing is to determine whether Mkhwebane is fit to hold office.
