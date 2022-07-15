×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Would you join EFF’s national shutdown against ‘farmgate’, load-shedding and fuel prices?

EFF leader Julius Malema believes a national shutdown would force the government to take steps to address issues facing SA. He is also demanding the ‘immediate arrest’ of President Cyril Ramaphosa

15 July 2022 - 12:00
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed media on Thursday. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed media on Thursday. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

The EFF has called on the public to join the party’s “national shutdown” against President Cyril Ramaphosa's “farmgate” saga, load-shedding and high fuel prices.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Malema shared the EFF’s list of demands, including an end to load-shedding, a reduction in fuel prices, the removal of some ministers and the immediate arrest of Ramaphosa.

According to the red beret leader, a shutdown would force the government to take steps to address issues facing the country.

“The national shutdown which the EFF will partake in will not be a candle holding and white flags type of a shutdown. It will be a shutdown that must communicate to the sitting government that enough is enough.”

A date for the shutdown is yet to be announced.

The EFF also threw its weight behind suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she faces impeachment in parliament.

Malema said Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane because of her probe into the Phala Phala farm saga. She had sent the president questions regarding the alleged theft.

“We, as the EFF, stand firmly behind the fearless public protector. We know that the reason Cyril Ramaphosa moved to suspend her is because of wanting to avoid the 31 questions she asked regarding the Phala Phala farm and so many laws that were violated.

“Parliament must never allow [itself] to be co-opted into factional and crime hiding activities to the extent of protecting an individual at the expense of principle.”

Adv Dali Mpofu, for Mkhwebane, said they would call Ramaphosa to testify at the impeachment hearings and if he failed to appear they would summon him.

“It looks like we might even have to call other former presidents,” he said.

The hearing is to determine whether Mkhwebane is fit to hold office.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Nzimande defends Cyril on farmgate, accuses Fraser of ‘counterrevolution’

It is suspicious that the former spy boss’ complaint coincided with plans to release of Zondo’s report implicating Fraser, says outgoing SACP leader
News
19 hours ago

How much load-shedding has SA had this year? 74 days and counting

Public enterprises minster Pravin Gordhan said Eskom could implement 191 days of load-shedding during summer.
News
2 days ago

Here's how DA proposes to slash fuel price to R17.50/l

DA has proposed a bill that would reduce fuel by about R9/l, taking the fuel price to R17.50.
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘We believe our US visa applications were denied because we are black’ News
  2. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa
  3. SANDF dismisses suggestions US Army is in SA to protect government officials South Africa
  4. Bodyguard of member of Zulu king's coronation committee shot in Durban South Africa
  5. Nzimande defends Cyril on farmgate, accuses Fraser of ‘counterrevolution’ News

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...