The sister of an off-duty police officer, killed in her Umzimkhulu home, is in custody.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said 42-year-old Bongeka Somani was arrested in connection with her sister’s murder.
“She was arrested by Hawks members from Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation on Wednesday. She appeared in the Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court on Friday and was remanded in custody.
“Siyabulela Mbhele was also remanded in custody and will reappear in the same court together with his alleged accomplice on July 22 for a bail application.”
Sgt Nokuthula Somani, 55, was stationed at Umzimkhulu police station.
“It is alleged she was sitting in the lounge at her Umzimkhulu home when two suspects entered the house and shot her multiple times. The suspects fled on foot and she died at the scene,” said Mhlongo.
“A case of murder was reported at Ibisi police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sister in custody after off-duty cop’s murder
Image: 123RF/scanrail
The sister of an off-duty police officer, killed in her Umzimkhulu home, is in custody.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said 42-year-old Bongeka Somani was arrested in connection with her sister’s murder.
“She was arrested by Hawks members from Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation on Wednesday. She appeared in the Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court on Friday and was remanded in custody.
“Siyabulela Mbhele was also remanded in custody and will reappear in the same court together with his alleged accomplice on July 22 for a bail application.”
Sgt Nokuthula Somani, 55, was stationed at Umzimkhulu police station.
“It is alleged she was sitting in the lounge at her Umzimkhulu home when two suspects entered the house and shot her multiple times. The suspects fled on foot and she died at the scene,” said Mhlongo.
“A case of murder was reported at Ibisi police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Shot for cellphones and shoes: how ruthless Alex gang moved from street to street looking for victims
Teen dies after Scenery Park tavern brawl, but his ‘killer is still free’
Eight arrested for hijacking and murder of off-duty police officer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos