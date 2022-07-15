×

South Africa

Sister in custody after off-duty cop’s murder

15 July 2022 - 13:37
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
An off-duty police officer was killed in her Umzimkhulu home. Her sister has been arrested in connection with her murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The sister of an off-duty police officer, killed in her Umzimkhulu home, is in custody.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said 42-year-old Bongeka Somani was arrested in connection with her sister’s murder.

“She was arrested by Hawks members from Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation on Wednesday. She appeared in the Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court on Friday and was remanded in custody.

“Siyabulela Mbhele was also remanded in custody and will reappear in the same court together with his alleged accomplice on July 22 for a bail application.”

Sgt Nokuthula Somani, 55, was stationed at Umzimkhulu police station.

“It is alleged she was sitting in the lounge at her Umzimkhulu home when two suspects entered the house and shot her multiple times. The suspects fled on foot and she died at the scene,” said Mhlongo.

“A case of murder was reported at Ibisi police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation.”

