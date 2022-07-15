×

South Africa

Three charred bodies found in torched vehicle on Pienaar farm in Mpumalanga

15 July 2022 - 22:19 By TIMESLIVE
Three bodies found burnt beyond recognition in a car found dumped on a farm in Pienaar outside Nelspruit.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Mpumalanga police on Friday said they were investigating a triple murder case after three burnt bodies were found in a car that was torched on a farm in Pienaar outside Nelspruit.

Col Donald Mdhluli said the remains were found by a farmworker. 

“According to the information, a farmworker went to the farm around 2pm where he noticed upon arrival that the farm gate was opened. Meanwhile, as he recalls, on Monday, the gate was locked when they left. On closer inspection, he realised that there was a car, a Hyundai i10, which was burnt. He further realised that there were human remains in the vehicle,” said Mdhluli.

“The man then alerted police about the discovery. Police went to the scene where they found that the remains were of three people, one in the driver's seat, as well as in the passenger seat and in the boot of the vehicle.” 

The identity of the victims was yet to be established.   

“The police urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli said. 

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called for a speedy arrest of the perpetrators.

“This is a horrible incident and a team of experts has been assembled to investigate this case and trace the perpetrators of this heinous crime. The perpetrators should be hunted down and brought to book” said Manamela. 

READ MORE:

