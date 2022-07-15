Speaking of the illegal school in Nyandeni, Xasa said when the committee arrived the traditional surgeon had run away.
WATCH | Illegal initiation schools in Eastern Cape 'outnumber legal ones'
Officials who went on oversight visits said nine initiates had died since June 17
There are more illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape than there are legal initiation schools.
Children below the prescribed age of 16 are admitted to these schools and traditional surgeons who perform the circumcisions are not always properly trained.
This is according to the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) which conducted an oversight visit last week in the Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo and Buffalo City areas.
Cogta is the custodian of the Customary Initiation Act.
Officials who conducted oversight visits said nine initiates had died in the province since the start of the season on June 17.
The portfolio committee on Cogta felt it necessary to conduct oversight visits to initiation schools this winter initiation season to see if the legislation is being implemented and complied with.
8 initiate deaths in Eastern Cape, where illegal schools outnumber legal ones
Other than conducting visits with police, the committee met the national initiation oversight committee (NIOC), the provincial initiation co-ordinating committee (PICC), district initiation forums and the local initiation co-ordinating committees to inform their research.
According to committee spokesperson Faith Ndenze, the committee is waiting for the detailed report from the province on the number of illegal initiation schools vs legal initiation schools, the number of initiation-related deaths and causes, and the number of cases opened, arrests and prosecutions.
Initiation-related deaths from botched circumcisions have decreased from the 40 reported in December.
“During the oversight visits to the various initiation schools, the committee noted a general lack of compliance with the act, which has led to illegal initiation schools outnumbering legal schools.”
On Wednesday last week Cogta chair Fikile Xasa spoke at Nyandeni, in the OR Tambo district, at the site of one of the illegal schools the committee and police had shut. The teams were travelling to initiation schools in Qumbu and Tsolo where six initiates had died.
In a video, Xasa said the team of seven went on the visit because of the many deaths in previous seasons.
“Boys do die ... There are [many] illegal schools — more than legal schools.”
He noted that boys below the legal age of 16 had been initiated.
Two circumcision-related deaths in Mpumalanga
