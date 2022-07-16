Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza will lead a home affairs community services imbizo in Esikhaleni, near Empangeni, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday.
The imbizo, during which he will hand over birth certificates to mothers at Queen Nandi Provincial Hospital, is part of a government drive to help people access public services closer to their homes, said his office.
To this end, home affairs mobile units will be set up at Esikhawini College Sports Grounds for people to apply for ID smart cards and passports.
“Without enabling documents such as IDs, birth, marriage and death certificates, citizens cannot enjoy human rights which are guaranteed in the constitution, including the right to citizenship, the right to a name, the right to vote and to stand for election,” said Nzuza.
“We are intensifying our programme to bring home affairs services closer to the people through our mobile offices. We are also continuing to open our offices in hospitals as part of the early birth registration campaign to make it easier for parents to register their children within 30 days of birth,” he said.
Nelson Mandela International Day was declared by the UN in November 2009.
TimesLIVE
Home affairs to bring services closer to homes in Mandela Day drive
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
