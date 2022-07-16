×

South Africa

North Tshwane drowning in water supply interruptions

16 July 2022 - 14:06 By TIMESLIVE
Technicians have been dispatched to investigate, but have not yet established the cause of the disruptions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The City of Tshwane is investigating water supply interruptions.

It said it was “made aware, through complaints, of intermittent water supply interruptions in the northern areas of Tshwane. At that point, reports were indicating that the Soshanguve Block L Reservoir had ran empty.

“Additional reports emerged that other reservoirs on the same supply line, such as the GaRankuwa Industrial, Mabopane Mega 55 and the Winterveldt Reservoirs, were also affected,” said the city.

Technicians had been dispatched, but had not yet established the cause of the disruptions.

In the meantime, the city has dispatched roaming water tankers to supply residents in the affected areas.

TimesLIVE

