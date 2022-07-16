×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Search continues for man whose canoe capsized on Hartbeespoort Dam

16 July 2022 - 12:55
The National Sea Rescue Institute and police are still searching for a 44-year-old man who went missing at Hartbeespoort Dam when his canoe capsized on Thursday.
The National Sea Rescue Institute and police are still searching for a 44-year-old man who went missing at Hartbeespoort Dam when his canoe capsized on Thursday.
Image: NSRI

The search for a man who went missing at Hartbeespoort Dam on Thursday night continued on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the man was celebrating a family birthday when a canoe he was fishing from capsized.

“A police dive unit is continuing an ongoing search for a 44-year-old male,” said Lambinon. “NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam and SRU (strategic rescue unit) are continuing to assist police.”

Lambinon said the NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam duty crew was “activated following reports that a man had gone missing in the water near Eagle Waters Broederstroom”.

Motorist missing after crashing into Hartbeespoort Dam

A search is under way for a motorist who went missing on Saturday night after his car plunged into the Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.
News
3 months ago

“NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, SRU and the police initiated a search operation,” he said. “Despite an extensive search no sign of the missing man was found. It appears that while celebrating a family birthday the canoe that the Pretoria man was fishing from, 100m from the shore, filled with water and capsized after getting caught in fishing nets.”

He said the man’s family reported he had disappeared underwater.

“On Friday and Saturday police and police divers, supported by a police vessel, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, using NSRI rescue craft, and SRU are continuing in an extensive search operation,” said Lambinon.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Great escapes galore as body count after 14 air calamities is ... one blesbok

One dead blesbok, one injured pilot, numerous piles of wreckage and 19 lucky pilots and passengers. That's the tally from the latest crop of ...
News
2 months ago

Public cautioned after hippo sighted near Fourways in Johannesburg

The Gauteng agriculture and rural development department has cautioned the public to be on the lookout for and steer clear of a hippo which was ...
News
1 year ago

Woman falls down gorge while hiking in KZN

A 49-year-old woman was injured when she fell down a gorge on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast while hiking on Sunday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘We believe our US visa applications were denied because we are black’ News
  2. Bodyguard of member of Zulu king's coronation committee shot in Durban South Africa
  3. The nerd who took on Bheki Cele, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. SANDF dismisses suggestions US Army is in SA to protect government officials South Africa
  5. ‘History will absolve us’: Malema unveils grand plan to topple Ramaphosa News

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...