A week after 16 people were gunned down at a tavern in Soweto, four others died in a deadly shooting in Lenasia, Gauteng on Saturday night.
According to media reports the incident took place in the suburb of Thembalihle.
Provincial commissioner Elias Mawela, who was at scene, told eNCA initial investigations have revealed that the victims were seated around a fire when they were attacked.
He said two others were injured.
Police were combing the crime scene late into the night and trying to establish the motive for the shooting.
He said it appeared "people were attacked for no apparent reason".
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Four killed, two injured injured in deadly Lenasia shooting
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
