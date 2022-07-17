×

South Africa

Lenasia shooting victims were playing a game of dice when they were killed

17 July 2022 - 12:51
Police are on the hunt for a gang of armed men who shot dead four people and wounded two others in Lenasia on Saturday night
Image: 123RF

A group of men were playing a game of dice at a street corner in Thembelihle, Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night when they came under gunfire from unknown assailants.

Police have now launched a manhunt for the alleged killers of the four people who died in the attack. Two others were wounded.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that a group of men were playing dice at a street corner, at approximately 19:30, when they were attacked by unknown assailants who shot at them.

“Four people were certified dead on the scene while two people were taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds,” said Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, police spokesperson.

Masondo said in a separate incident, also at Thembelihle,  a 36-year-old man who appeared to have been robbed of his belongings, including a cellphone and bicycle, was found shot dead.

“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. Five cases of murder and two of attempted murder have been opened for investigation.”

“Police appeal to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop hotline on 08600 10111.  Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.”

