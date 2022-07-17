×

South Africa

Ministers of security cluster to address Khayelitsha residents on crime, safety

17 July 2022 - 22:08 By TImesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele and other ministers in the security cluster will be in Khayelitsha on Monday to address the community on the work done by government to address their crime concerns. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The community of Khayelitsha will have chance to engage with the ministers in the security cluster, senior management of the police and officials from the City of Cape Town on solutions to fight crime in the area.

The community engagement is a response to high incidents of contact crimes that have been reported in the township, most recently the multiple shootings that have claimed the lives of eleven people over the weekend.

Police minister Bheki Cele, home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele will also provide cross sectoral and cross departmental solutions emanating from the Khayelitsha crisis response summit, which last met on June 16.

The multi-sectoral summiyt saw the police ministry, officials from the three spheres of government responsible for safety and security as well as community policing structures alongside the youth and residents of Khayelitsha, come up with suggestions on what should be done to bring stability and lasting change to the lives of people of Khayelitsha.

The imbizo will be at the Desmond Tutu Community Hall in Khayelitsha.

TimesLIVE 

