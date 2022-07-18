×

South Africa

Dozen accused in dock after wave of crime in Alex

18 July 2022 - 12:35
A dozen men have appeared in court in connection with a spate of crime in Alexandra last week.
Image: Belinda Pheto

Twelve men appeared in court on Monday in connection with a spate of murders and robberies in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, last week.

The case was postponed by the magistrate’s court to July 25 for bail investigations, which will include their address verification and profiling.

The 12, between the ages of 18 and 35, are charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggregating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of stolen goods.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said police had arrested 13 people, but they could not charge the 13th suspect as he could not be linked to the crimes.

The area saw a spate of crime last week, during which 10 people were shot and robbed of their belongings in different areas. Six of the victims died.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eighth suspect arrested for Alexandra murders

The number of suspects arrested for the shootings in Alexandra, which led to the deaths of six people last week, has risen to eight.
News
7 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Ending the epidemic of violence needs joint effort to uphold rule of law

For police to successfully stop or hunt down perpetrators of violence, they need the help and confidence of the community
News
18 hours ago

Cele promises more policemen and vehicles for fed-up Alex residents

More police officers and vehicles will be provided to the Alexandra community to ensure that there is more visible policing in the area.
News
19 hours ago

'A contemplative man': Taxi driver gunned down in Alex, mourned by colleagues and family

“Why did they have to kill them? His cellphone was still there, his jacket and cash, just less than R100.”
News
2 days ago

Alex FM employee shot dead by gang terrorising Joburg suburb

A music compiler and presenter at Alex FM, Joshua Mbatha, 32, was fatally shot on Thursday night in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.
News
3 days ago
