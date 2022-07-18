×

South Africa

Eighth suspect arrested for Alexandra murders

18 July 2022 - 06:38
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says an eighth suspect has been arrested in connection with last week's shootings in Alexandra which left six people dead. File photo.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says an eighth suspect has been arrested in connection with last week's shootings in Alexandra which left six people dead. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The number of suspects arrested for the shootings in Alexandra, which led to the deaths of six people last week, has risen to eight.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela made this revelation during a crime imbizo in Alexandra on Sunday .

Last week 10 people were shot and robbed of their belongings in different areas of Alexandra. One of those killed was Alex FM presenter Joshua Mbatha, 32.

On Friday, police announced seven suspects were arrested in connection with the shootings.

Addressing residents , Mawela said following the arrest of the seven suspects a team of detectives looked for other suspects linked to the murders.

“They arrested another suspect. We would not have achieved that without the assistance of the community as a whole,” Mawela said

