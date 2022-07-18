×

South Africa

Flawed shoe sizes risk foot deformities for many South Africans: research

Access to correct proportions is an issue for youngsters, many of whom, however, say they prefer going barefoot

18 July 2022 - 16:03
Boys, some of them barefoot, play on a rough, uncovered pitch at the Stinging Bees sports grounds in New Brighton in Nelson Mandela Bay. A new local study says most habitually barefoot children will not fit into most school shoes, as these shoes are not designed for their broad feet.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Growing up in rural Transkei in the 1980s, Siyabonga Ndabangaye, 45, didn’t care to wear shoes — or rather, his parents couldn’t afford to buy him a pair.

He was already in grade 8 when he received his first pair of school shoes for an outing on which everyone had to be in full uniform.

“I remember the first day I wore them I came home with my new shoes in my hand. The shoes were too tight for my broad feet and I had blisters everywhere. I had to stop wearing them for the blisters to heal, but even after I started wearing them again the trend of wearing school shoes for only a few hours continued as they never stretched enough,” he said.

More than 30 years later, this father of two and marathon runner from Hout Bay in Cape Town still cannot wear formal shoes, particularly after a heel injury that resulted in major surgery a few years ago.

“I’m in sneakers every day. If I wear a formal shoe it has to be for a very short period … not even half a day.”

Ndabangaye is among many habitually barefoot South Africans who face the risk of foot deformities due to incorrect shoe sizes.

A study by Stellenbosch University, which investigated about 700 children in rural and urban regions of SA, has found that many risk developing abnormalities such as foot arthritis, heel spurs, and clawed and retracted toes as school shoes sold locally are not designed for their feet.

The study, published in BMC Paediatrics, found about 60% wore the incorrect length.

Other deformities associated with ill-fitting shoes include hallus valgus, a progressive foot deformity that affects joints and leads to significant functional disability and foot pain. Researchers say these problems can lead to changes in the biomechanical alignment of the body, negatively affect walking and cause pain and other musculoskeletal conditions, such as knee osteoarthritis and lower-back pain.

One researcher, Marise Breet, a biokineticist and Western Cape chair of the Biokinetics Association of SA (Basa), said many factors influenced foot deformities, including age, weight, climate, socio-economic status and shoe-wearing habits.

“Ill-fitting shoes are therefore but one of the factors influencing a vulnerable, paediatric foot through the stages of growth. Researchers throughout the years agree most foot pathologies and abnormalities in adulthood may have been established in childhood.”

Not only are individuals with ill-fitting shoes subjected to discomfort, but the aches and pains often lead to restrictions in movement and body alignment.

“An ill-fitting shoe can be very uncomfortable, cause pain in varying degrees and lead to compensations through movement and changes in the biomechanical alignment of the body. It can impact the load transfer during walking, running and jumping activities,” said Breet.

Siyabonga Ndabangaye, who was habitually barefoot when he grew up, says his feet are more comfortable in sneakers and running shoes compared with formal shoes.
Image: Supplied

Ndabangaye, who has competed in the Two Oceans Marathon and plenty of half marathons, said he can relate to the findings. He gave up running after experiencing pain in his left heel.

“Doctors said the bones on my left heel were disjointed and I needed to go for surgery. I remember one commenting this was no new injury. They said it looked like I sustained the injury a long time ago and I was now feeling the pain more because I had gained weight, which put more pressure on my heel.”

Breet said while many things influenced children’s shoe-wearing habits, including socio-economic reasons, warm temperatures seemed to play a big role.

“Interestingly enough, as we conducted our ‘barefoot questionnaire’ in rural and urban areas it came to our attention that due to our warmer climate we have a culture of walking barefoot. In other words, if given a choice, a large majority of SA children from all walks of life indicated they prefer walking barefoot.”

Even though this research focused on school shoes, Breet said her study would continue investigating the SA shoe market and gain more data on SA foot morphology.

“To our knowledge, SA shoe manufacturers use a shoe design based on a British system called the Mondo Point System, using foot length/heel-toe-length as the baseline and not considering the intercontinental differences in the width of the shoe.”

