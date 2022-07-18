×

South Africa

Organisations march in Durban to demand arrest of Ramaphosa

18 July 2022 - 22:53 By Nqubeko Mbhele
Carl Niehaus and other marchers dropped off a memorandum at a KwaZulu-Natal police station, calling for the immediate arrest of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

A group of organisations on Monday called on KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to arrest President Cyril Ramaphosa for the alleged crimes he committed when he visits the province at the weekend

The ANC in the province is expected to hold its ninth conference from Friday and Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday. 

Sacked ANC member Carl Niehaus and member Nkosentsha Shezi convened the march to the KwaZulu-Natal police headquarters in Durban to deliver a list of grievances to Mkhwanazi.

The memorandum was titled “Arrest president Ramaphosa”.

“Basically we are here to make sure that Cyril Ramaphosa is arrested and we have instructed the Hawks to arrest him immediately he sets his foot in KZN or within their jurisdiction in the province," president of the People’s Revolutionary Movement Nhlanhla Buthelezi said. 

