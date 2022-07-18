A group of organisations on Monday called on KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to arrest President Cyril Ramaphosa for the alleged crimes he committed when he visits the province at the weekend
The ANC in the province is expected to hold its ninth conference from Friday and Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday.
Sacked ANC member Carl Niehaus and member Nkosentsha Shezi convened the march to the KwaZulu-Natal police headquarters in Durban to deliver a list of grievances to Mkhwanazi.
The memorandum was titled “Arrest president Ramaphosa”.
“Basically we are here to make sure that Cyril Ramaphosa is arrested and we have instructed the Hawks to arrest him immediately he sets his foot in KZN or within their jurisdiction in the province," president of the People’s Revolutionary Movement Nhlanhla Buthelezi said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Organisations march in Durban to demand arrest of Ramaphosa
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
A group of organisations on Monday called on KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to arrest President Cyril Ramaphosa for the alleged crimes he committed when he visits the province at the weekend
The ANC in the province is expected to hold its ninth conference from Friday and Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday.
Sacked ANC member Carl Niehaus and member Nkosentsha Shezi convened the march to the KwaZulu-Natal police headquarters in Durban to deliver a list of grievances to Mkhwanazi.
The memorandum was titled “Arrest president Ramaphosa”.
“Basically we are here to make sure that Cyril Ramaphosa is arrested and we have instructed the Hawks to arrest him immediately he sets his foot in KZN or within their jurisdiction in the province," president of the People’s Revolutionary Movement Nhlanhla Buthelezi said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | ANC members to march for 'Ramaphosa’s removal' and over economic crisis
Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest election test
IN PICTURES | Bathabile Dlamini fined R200k for perjury as the rest of the 'gang' have their say outside court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos