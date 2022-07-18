PODCAST | The body of evidence: interview with Dr Hestelle van Staden

Although death is a topic most prefer to avoid, for Dr Hestelle van Staden it is part of her daily experience.
As a senior forensic pathologist, she has carried out more than 5,000 autopsies, and her passion for the work and the people she serves has never dimmed.
In this week’s episode of True Crime South Africa, we chat to Van Staden about her work, her new television series Outopsie and her upcoming book.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
Have you ever wondered what happens behind the doors of a mortuary? Who are the people who accompany us through that final chapter of our lives and provide our loved ones with our cause of death?
