South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The body of evidence: interview with Dr Hestelle van Staden

18 July 2022 - 14:16 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Dr Hestelle van Staden is a senior forensic pathologist who has carried out more than 5,000 autopsies. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the doors of a mortuary? Who are the people who accompany us through that final chapter of our lives and provide our loved ones with our cause of death?

Listen here: 

Although death is a topic most prefer to avoid, for Dr Hestelle van Staden it is part of her daily experience.

As a senior forensic pathologist, she has carried out more than 5,000 autopsies, and her passion for the work and the people she serves has never dimmed.

In this week’s episode of True Crime South Africa, we chat to Van Staden about her work, her new television series Outopsie and her upcoming book. 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

TimesLIVE

