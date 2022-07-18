×

South Africa

Rival groups gather as Bishop Zondo’s rape trial resumes

18 July 2022 - 12:24
Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo's supporters outside court on Monday.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

A state witness in the rape trial of Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo is on Monday expected to testify in camera.

This is as the trial resumes in the Pretoria high court.

The Rivers of Living Waters Ministries head is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one into dropping a case.

Outside court two groups have gathered, one in support of Zondo and the other against.

The groups stood a few metres apart while singing and holding placards.

Protesters outside court on Monday ahead of Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo's appearance.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

Zondo faces 10 charges including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.

TimesLIVE previously reported that one victim was a minor when the alleged rape happened. She claimed Zondo had repeatedly raped her in the 1980s in Sebokeng. An indictment submitted to the court alleged that in May 2020 he had tried to bribe her into dropping the case with an offer of R25,000.

A second victim was allegedly raped by Zondo at a Johannesburg hotel in 2008.

Another was allegedly raped by Zondo at his church premises, while others reported alleged rapes in Evaton between 2013 and 2018. 

Zondo and his congregants have vehemently denied the allegations and claimed they are a smear campaign aimed at discrediting his ministry.

TimesLIVE

