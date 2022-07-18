Zondo faces 10 charges including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE previously reported that one victim was a minor when the alleged rape happened. She claimed Zondo had repeatedly raped her in the 1980s in Sebokeng. An indictment submitted to the court alleged that in May 2020 he had tried to bribe her into dropping the case with an offer of R25,000.
A second victim was allegedly raped by Zondo at a Johannesburg hotel in 2008.
Another was allegedly raped by Zondo at his church premises, while others reported alleged rapes in Evaton between 2013 and 2018.
Zondo and his congregants have vehemently denied the allegations and claimed they are a smear campaign aimed at discrediting his ministry.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Rival groups gather as Bishop Zondo’s rape trial resumes
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
A state witness in the rape trial of Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo is on Monday expected to testify in camera.
This is as the trial resumes in the Pretoria high court.
The Rivers of Living Waters Ministries head is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one into dropping a case.
Outside court two groups have gathered, one in support of Zondo and the other against.
The groups stood a few metres apart while singing and holding placards.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Zondo faces 10 charges including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE previously reported that one victim was a minor when the alleged rape happened. She claimed Zondo had repeatedly raped her in the 1980s in Sebokeng. An indictment submitted to the court alleged that in May 2020 he had tried to bribe her into dropping the case with an offer of R25,000.
A second victim was allegedly raped by Zondo at a Johannesburg hotel in 2008.
Another was allegedly raped by Zondo at his church premises, while others reported alleged rapes in Evaton between 2013 and 2018.
Zondo and his congregants have vehemently denied the allegations and claimed they are a smear campaign aimed at discrediting his ministry.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Bishop Zondo’s rape trial delayed again as cleric changes lawyers
Court papers list bishop's alleged sins: rape, indecent assault and trying to buy silence
He didn't do it: Bishop Zondo's follower disputes niece's allegations of rape by man of the cloth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos