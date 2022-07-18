×

South Africa

‘This is a circus’: Shivambu slams Yusuf Abramjee appointment

‘A clown appoints another clown’ to social cohesion body

18 July 2022 - 14:00
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says 'the collapsed and corrupt government of President Cyril Ramaphosa never ceases to amaze'. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has expressed dismay at the appointment of activist Yusuf Abramjee as chairperson of the national steering committee of Social Cohesion Advocates (SCA).

Abramjee was appointed by arts, culture and sport minister Nathi Mthethwa and will lead the SCA in tackling gender-base violence (GBV), racism and xenophobia.

Shivambu

said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government never ceases to amaze.

“This is a circus: a clown appointing another clown. How on earth can a confused, preposterous, divisive and captured puppet be an advocate for social cohesion?” asked Shivambu.

“The collapsed and corrupt government of Ramaphosa never ceases to amaze.”

'Don't let racists win'

South Africans should not allow a small number of racists to ruin the socially cohesive society the rest of the country has worked hard to build, ...
News
6 years ago

The SCA was previously chaired by acting chairperson Xoliswa Bam.

“I am happy we bolster the nation steering committee in doing its work. Since the ill health of commissioner Angie Makwetla, Xoliswa Bam and her colleagues ensured the work carried on.

“Addressing our social cohesion advocates, I emphasised the urgency of this work, given the faultlines that remain. The observations made in the 25-year review and the high-level panel chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe will remain,” said Mthethwa.

Abramjee said there was a lot of work to be done.

“We have to tackle issues such as racism, xenophobia, GBV and other ills. We have to promote the philosophy of active citizenry,” he said.

Abramjee's deputies are Vinolia Mabele and Dr Cresencia Nyathi.

Social justice activist Edwin Cleophas was elected secretary-general and Dr Balungile Zondi was named spokesperson.

