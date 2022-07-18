×

South Africa

Three SA CIT heist robbers caught in Botswana

18 July 2022 - 07:42 By TimesLIVE
An AK-47 assault rifle and four pistols were seized from the robbery suspects. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/snak

Botswana police have foiled a robbery and arrested five suspects, three of whom are from SA.

The suspects are also linked to other robbery cases pending before courts and some cases under investigation, said the country's police spokesperson senior superintendent Near Bagali.

The breakthrough came on Friday when police intercepted the five gunmen as they attempted to rob a Security Systems Company cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle near Riverwalk Mall in Gaborone on Friday.

The suspects are two Batswana aged 39 and 42 and three SA citizens aged between 26 and 34.

An AK47 rifle, three pistols with live ammunition and an electronic communication jammer were found in their possession.

"Some of the firearms are suspected to be part of police weapons stolen during a robbery at Good Hope police station on June 28," Bagali said.

A suspected stolen vehicle with false registration numbers was also impounded.

TimesLIVE

