Botswana police have foiled a robbery and arrested five suspects, three of whom are from SA.
The suspects are also linked to other robbery cases pending before courts and some cases under investigation, said the country's police spokesperson senior superintendent Near Bagali.
The breakthrough came on Friday when police intercepted the five gunmen as they attempted to rob a Security Systems Company cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle near Riverwalk Mall in Gaborone on Friday.
The suspects are two Batswana aged 39 and 42 and three SA citizens aged between 26 and 34.
An AK47 rifle, three pistols with live ammunition and an electronic communication jammer were found in their possession.
"Some of the firearms are suspected to be part of police weapons stolen during a robbery at Good Hope police station on June 28," Bagali said.
A suspected stolen vehicle with false registration numbers was also impounded.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Three SA CIT heist robbers caught in Botswana
Image: 123RF/snak
Botswana police have foiled a robbery and arrested five suspects, three of whom are from SA.
The suspects are also linked to other robbery cases pending before courts and some cases under investigation, said the country's police spokesperson senior superintendent Near Bagali.
The breakthrough came on Friday when police intercepted the five gunmen as they attempted to rob a Security Systems Company cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle near Riverwalk Mall in Gaborone on Friday.
The suspects are two Batswana aged 39 and 42 and three SA citizens aged between 26 and 34.
An AK47 rifle, three pistols with live ammunition and an electronic communication jammer were found in their possession.
"Some of the firearms are suspected to be part of police weapons stolen during a robbery at Good Hope police station on June 28," Bagali said.
A suspected stolen vehicle with false registration numbers was also impounded.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘We’re making headway: 202 suspects arrested since CIT task team formed’, says top cop
Contact crimes worsened in Gauteng in first three months of this year
WATCH | More dashcam footage of Leo Prinsloo’s hair-raising escape from armed robbers
Hawks nab cash-in-transit robbers filmed blowing up cash van in northern KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos