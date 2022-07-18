×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two suspects arrested in connection with seven murders at Kestell farm due in court

18 July 2022 - 07:51
Sesi Binta Smit married Alheit Smit in March 2015.
Sesi Binta Smit married Alheit Smit in March 2015.
Image: Sesi Binta Smit via Facebook

Two suspects arrested in connection with the recent murders of seven people on a Free State farm are due in court on Monday.

The wife of the farmer, Sesi Binta Smit, 55, her son Rhudie Smit, 17, and five female farmworkers died in what police have described as horrific and brutal murders.

The other deceased are Nokufa Portia Monareng, 30, Lerato Julia Moloi, 33, Mothoduwa Paulina Moloi, 36, Nomasonto Christina Zulu, 56, and Nomasontsha Topsy Maduna, 4).

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motansi Mokhele said the two suspects are expected to appear in the Kestell magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The murders are said to have occurred on Friday and the two suspects were arrested on Saturday.

Mokhele said the two were arrested on a road near Bohlokong township during an intelligence-driven operation.  

“Two firearms, a shotgun and pellet gun believed to have been stolen from the farmhouse were recovered with the possibility one of the firearms could be the murder weapon,” Mokhele said.

Oh Sesi!!! Your death has shocked us, I can't believe that you're gone. Our Team??? We've build this team from scratch...

Posted by Teboho Ntshingila on Friday, July 15, 2022

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Three charred bodies found in torched vehicle on Pienaar farm in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police on Friday said they were investigating a triple murder case after three burnt bodies were found in a car that was torched on a farm ...
News
2 days ago

Police probe murder of wildlife trophy hunter Riaan Naude

Limpopo police are investigating the murder of Riaan Naude, a renowned wildlife hunter who was shot dead near Kruger National Park last month.
News
1 week ago

Murder, assaults, death threats and political enforcers used in capture of Vrede dairy farm project: Zondo

Murder, assaults, death threats, armed robberies and a culture of fear were central to ensuring the multimillion-rand Vrede dairy farm project ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Seven Free State farmworkers found shot dead South Africa
  2. Two suspects arrested for murders of seven Free State farmworkers South Africa

Most read

  1. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  2. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  3. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News
  4. July 2021 unrest: ‘Wake up and loot so Zuma can be released’ News
  5. The nerd who took on Bheki Cele, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...