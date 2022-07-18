×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa to lead Mandela Day commemoration

18 July 2022 - 12:17 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the International Mandela Day commemoration in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

He is expected to be joined by water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

The president is also expected to embark on the Clear Rivers Campaign in Gqeberha.

TimesLIVE

