South Africa

WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops

Police are searching for a Durban couple allegedly pretending to be customers

18 July 2022 - 13:46
CCTV footage shows a woman allegedly stealing what appears to be medication, while a man pretends to be looking at items.
Image: Screenshot

Police are searching for a Durban couple allegedly stealing from service station shops while pretending to be customers.

CCTV footage at one shop shows a woman lining the pockets of her pants with what appears to be medication, while a man pretends to be looking at items. The woman appears to place items inside her pants before they both casually walk out.

An alert to look out for the duo has been put out on private security social media platforms.

According to the alert, the couple is “targeting service station shops and stealing an assortment of products”.

They have been spotted driving a black Opel Corsa.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of theft had been opened against them at Wentworth SAPS.

“It is alleged by the complainant that on July 10 2022 at 16:05, he noticed a certain shelf at his workplace was empty. He went to view the CCTV footage and saw a male and a female stealing goods from the shelf.

“A case of theft was opened at Wentworth SAPS and the matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE

