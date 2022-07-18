Witness in bishop Zondo trial tells of alleged rape

The Rivers of Living Waters Ministries head is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one into dropping a case. He faces 10 charges, including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the witness testified that Zondo had called her while she was at work and requested that they meet at midday.
The witness said she asked to leave early from work and went to meet him in Vereeniging.
Mahanjana said the woman explained she got no response when she asked where they were going when she got inside his car.
The woman was allegedly taken to Formula 1 hotel.
“The accused gave her a room key and asked her not to talk to anyone but to go straight to the room number written on the key. However, the witness asked a man who was at the reception to show her the room.
“When she got there she stood by the wall. Minutes later the accused came in and [allegedly] told her to undress while he was also undressing. He then raped her. After they left he dropped her off at Vereeniging and told her not to tell anyone and that if she did, one of her family members would die. [He] offered to give her R75,000.”
Mahanjana said the woman, out of fear, kept what had happened to her until her aunt asked why she was drinking heavily and struggling to sleep.
The witness eventually told her aunt about the incident.
“In 2012 she opened a case at the Lenasia police station. However, the captain who was investigating the case died,” Mahanjana said.
After remembering she was threatened the woman did not pursue the case further.
While listening to an online radio broadcast, the woman heard other women with similar experiences sharing their stories and learnt of how the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) could help.
She shared her experience and also gave evidence at the commission.
According to the NPA, at the time of the incident, the woman was not a member of the church but had known the bishop since she was 15. He used to visit her grandfather and was known to the family.
She stopped going to church after the incident.
The witness will continue her testimony on Tuesday.
