There was shock and anger among some members of the Alexandra community arriving at the local magistrate's court when they saw the 12 men arrested in connection with the deadly shootings that rocked the community.
“I didn't expect that we could be terrorised by local children,” Lizzy Sithole, community leader in Alexandra, told TimesLIVE after the men's brief appearance .
“I expected foreigners to be behind this. Not SA children,” Sithole said.
The 12 are aged between 18 and 25 years.
The National Prosecuting Authority named 11 of them as: Thubelihle Sibiya, Andile Chonco, Siyabulela Myeni, Goodman Mduduzi Nene, Nkokhelo Chonco, Khanyile Bongani Nceba, Lindokuhle Dludla, Sphelele Khanyile, Nkazi Mbatha, Ziphezinhle Mncwango and Dumisani Sithole.
Alex community shocked as local teens among those charged for deadly township shootings
Image: Belinda Pheto
There was shock and anger among some members of the Alexandra community arriving at the local magistrate's court when they saw the 12 men arrested in connection with the deadly shootings that rocked the community.
“I didn't expect that we could be terrorised by local children,” Lizzy Sithole, community leader in Alexandra, told TimesLIVE after the men's brief appearance .
“I expected foreigners to be behind this. Not SA children,” Sithole said.
The 12 are aged between 18 and 25 years.
The National Prosecuting Authority named 11 of them as: Thubelihle Sibiya, Andile Chonco, Siyabulela Myeni, Goodman Mduduzi Nene, Nkokhelo Chonco, Khanyile Bongani Nceba, Lindokuhle Dludla, Sphelele Khanyile, Nkazi Mbatha, Ziphezinhle Mncwango and Dumisani Sithole.
Dozen accused in dock after wave of crime in Alex
“We are disappointed that it's young people who murdered people. They are kids, they are still young. They should be in school. Their peers are in university. They should be doing the same, not killing people,” Sithole said.
“These children have blood on their hands. We honestly expected to find older people, not such young children to be behind such big crimes.”
Sithole said the community was enraged by the recent brutal crimes in the area, the latest of which claimed the life of a popular Alex FM presenter and music compiler Joshua Mbatha.
The 32-year-old was fatally shot on Thursday night. He had been walking with two colleagues when they were ambushed by their attackers who took their cellphones and shoes. After robbing them, the robbers started shooting randomly and Mbatha was hit in the chest.
Sithole said since the incident, the community has been living in fear.
Alex FM employee shot dead by gang terrorising Joburg suburb
“We've been living like prisoners in our own homes. We don't have the freedom to walk on the streets because of these gangs that have been terrorising us.”
Speaking on behalf of the community, she said she hoped the accused would not be granted bail.
The 12, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of stolen property and robbery.
During their appearance, security was heightened in court as community members staged a protest outside court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
RELATED ARTICLES:
'A contemplative man': Taxi driver gunned down in Alex, mourned by colleagues and family
CPFs welcome smart tech rollout in crime hotspots in Alex, Diepsloot
Cele promises more policemen and vehicles for fed-up Alex residents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos