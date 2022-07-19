×

South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Lockdown restrictions have lifted, so why should I still get a vaccine booster shot?

19 July 2022 - 07:00
A booster shot, or a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, is a jab administered to maximise vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.
A booster shot, or a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, is a jab administered to maximise vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

The cabinet has encouraged vaccinated people to get their booster shots, saying vaccination remains the scientifically proven defence against Covid-19.

This cabinet warned against complacency about Covid-19, after the government's decision to repeal lockdown restrictions.

“Vaccination remains the scientifically proven defence against Covid-19 and cabinet encourages all unvaccinated people to vaccinate without delay and vaccinated people to get their booster shots at their nearest vaccination sites, for free,” it said.

Are children under 5 getting vaccinated?

FDA commissioner Robert M. Califf said the vaccines will prevent cases of severe illness and hospitalisation in case of infection with Covid-19.
News
4 weeks ago

The health department, last month, announced an additional Pfizer vaccine booster dose for people 50 years and older.

“This additional booster is available to people who have completed at least 120 days or four months since they received their last Covid-19 vaccination of either Pfizer or J&J,” said the department.

“This is part of efforts by the government to increase vaccine uptake to achieve population immunity while protecting the most vulnerable groups, especially those living with comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.”

According to the department, the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective for boosting immunity in older people who remain at highest risk of severe disease and death from Covid-19. 

“We applaud older people for coming forward in large numbers and we encourage all individuals who have not had their second dose or booster dose to go to their nearest vaccination site.”

