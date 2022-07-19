More accused added in R8m police PPE corruption case

The Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday postponed the R8.1m police procurement corruption case to October 13 for defence consultations and further instructions.
When the case first came before the court in February, there were 15 accused who were arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the police service related to the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R1.9m.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter was initially enrolled as a R1.9m corruption case, but the amount had since ballooned to about R8.1m, with two further contracts amounting to R4.1m and R2m, and a plumbing material contract for R120,000.
She said the number of accused now stands at 26, with five new accused — Abigayke Essau, Prinesh Naidoo, Jane Mthembu and two companies, Impokane General Trade and Distribution and Imbobezi Enterprises — added.
“The group faces charges of corruption, theft, fraud and forgery. The accused were arrested for allegations of having caused a supplier to unduly benefit from the procurement of latex gloves in April 2020 for the SAPS nationally.
“The arrests follow an investigation into the capture of the SAPS procurement and supply chain to aid front companies to score lucrative contracts and facilitate kickbacks to SAPS senior officials.”
Seboka said one of the accused, former Brig James Ramanjalum, failed to get bail twice after losing his latest high court application.
“He has notified court that he plans to apply for bail for the third time ... based on new facts.”
TimesLIVE
Image: NPA Investigating Directorate Coimmunications.
TimesLIVE
