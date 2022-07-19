×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Outstanding ballistic report leads to yet another delay in Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial

19 July 2022 - 21:02 By Mfundo Mkhize
The alleged killers of Sindiso Magaqa appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday but their case was again delayed.
The alleged killers of Sindiso Magaqa appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday but their case was again delayed.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The start of the ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa murder trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court was again delayed on Tuesday. 

At issue is the ballistic report which defense council Shane Matthews said he was yet to receive from the state.  

Matthews told the court an AK47 implicating accused number four has also yet to be assessed by an expert who is abroad.

Judge Kate Pillay expressed her concern over the logistical difficulties hampering the start of the trial.

On Monday, the case was postponed after Matthews filed an application for his client, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Family faces fresh delays in case as defence calls for murder-accused’s psychiatric assessment

The continued delays in the murder trial of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has opened fresh wounds for the family.
News
1 day ago

Pillay said her availability was limited to this session which started on Monday as she had other commitments in a tribunal not linked to this matter.

The trial has been set down for three weeks. The politician was killed in a hail of bullets in 2017.

The matter has been adjourned to next Wednesday to allow the state to submit a ballistics report and further particulars.

Sbonelo Myeza, 39, Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30, stood on the dock in the packed courtroom.

Ncengwa's lawyer told the court he was being denied food at the correctional facility. This was denied by a prison official present in court. 

Matthews said Ncalane's mental health problems were caused by alcohol and marijuana abuse.

More than 60 witnesses as Magaqa murder trial set to start in PMB on Monday

More than 60 witnesses are expected to testify at the trial of four men accused of the murder of former ANC Youth League general secretary and ...
News
5 days ago

Outside the court, ANC supporters in party regalia continued to chant and sing.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Plot to kill Sindiso Magaqa began in 2016, court hears

The plot to have ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Sindiso Magaqa murdered is alleged to have begun in October 2016, nine months before he ...
News
3 years ago

New York Times exposes 90 'mafia-style' ANC murders over two years

‘These allegiances go all the way to the top of the party. That’s why the ANC is not interested,’ Makhosi Khoza says
News
3 years ago

Magaqa’s family still believe he was poisoned

The family of slain former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa still believe that he did not die from gunshot wounds he sustained ...
Politics
4 years ago

Magaqa hitman 'killed in shootout'

Hawks are certain the man who killed former ANCYL leader was shot in a gunfight with police
Politics
4 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  3. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  4. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  5. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro