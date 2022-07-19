City of Cape Town traffic officers, who at the time stopped Shaumbwako at a roadblock, were also in court waiting to testify.
The officers stopped Shaumbwako, who at the time was driving his housemate and fellow Namibian Erkki Shikongo’s VW Polo, at a roadblock when they noticed a red bag on the passenger seat floor.
Shaumbwako sped away from the suspicious officers and a car chase ensued. However, thanks to their driving skills, they eventually caught Shikongo.
Shaumbwako attempted to flee on foot into the township of Dunoon but was soon arrested by two officers who gave chase on foot.
TimesLIVE investigation sources also revealed that according to Shaumbwako’s cellphone data obtained as part of the investigation against him, he was in Cape Town when Fraser alleged the theft at the Phala Phala game farm took place on February 9 2020.
The case was postponed until September 1 for plea and sentencing negotiations.
Shaumbwako was remanded until his next appearance and his lawyer was told to hand over proposals for the plea and sentencing agreement well before the next appearance to avoid another delay.
Phala Phala accused to ‘plead guilty on gun charges’ after ‘recent developments’
Image: Supplied
Urbanus Shaumbwako, one of the Namibians accused by former spy-boss Arthur Fraser of helping to steal $4m (R68) in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa, allegedly wants to plead guilty to gun possession charges.
His attorney — who asked TimesLIVE not to name him — told the Cape Town regional court on Tuesday that due to “recent developments of a sensitive nature” Shaumbwako wanted a remand in his case to start plea and sentencing negotiations with the state.
Asked whether the recent developments included Fraser’s allegations that Shaumbwako was among the burglars at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, the attorney declined to comment.
Shaumbwako was expected to start trial on Tuesday for the possession of 12 firearms that the Sunday Times recently reported belonged to the Namibian police. The Sunday Times revealed the 12 firearms were on lists of 174 firearms that Namibian police reportedly admitted to their SA counterparts were missing.
Shaumbwako has been in custody since his arrest in October 2020.
LISTEN | I do have answers for Phala Phala: Ramaphosa
City of Cape Town traffic officers, who at the time stopped Shaumbwako at a roadblock, were also in court waiting to testify.
The officers stopped Shaumbwako, who at the time was driving his housemate and fellow Namibian Erkki Shikongo’s VW Polo, at a roadblock when they noticed a red bag on the passenger seat floor.
Shaumbwako sped away from the suspicious officers and a car chase ensued. However, thanks to their driving skills, they eventually caught Shikongo.
Shaumbwako attempted to flee on foot into the township of Dunoon but was soon arrested by two officers who gave chase on foot.
TimesLIVE investigation sources also revealed that according to Shaumbwako’s cellphone data obtained as part of the investigation against him, he was in Cape Town when Fraser alleged the theft at the Phala Phala game farm took place on February 9 2020.
The case was postponed until September 1 for plea and sentencing negotiations.
Shaumbwako was remanded until his next appearance and his lawyer was told to hand over proposals for the plea and sentencing agreement well before the next appearance to avoid another delay.
LISTEN | 'I will not be intimidated, distracted or bullied into submission,' says Ramaphosa
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EFF wants police commissioner Fannie Masemola to go, and here’s who Malema wants to replace him
SAPS national commissioner sidelines presidential protection unit head
Nzimande defends Cyril on farmgate, accuses Fraser of ‘counterrevolution’
Ipid interviews ATM on its request to probe cops in Phala Phala case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos