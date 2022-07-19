×

South Africa

Phala Phala accused to ‘plead guilty on gun charges’ after ‘recent developments’

19 July 2022 - 15:07
Urbanus Lomboleni Shaumbwako was arrested allegedly in possession of 12 Namibian police firearms, their serial numbers filed off, after a high-speed chase with police in 2020.
Image: Supplied

Urbanus Shaumbwako, one of the Namibians accused by former spy-boss Arthur Fraser of helping to steal $4m (R68) in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa, allegedly wants to plead guilty to gun possession charges.

His attorney — who asked TimesLIVE not to name him — told the Cape Town regional court on Tuesday that due to “recent developments of a sensitive nature” Shaumbwako wanted a remand in his case to start plea and sentencing negotiations with the state.

Asked whether the recent developments included Fraser’s allegations that Shaumbwako was among the burglars at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, the attorney declined to comment.

Shaumbwako was expected to start trial on Tuesday for the possession of 12 firearms that the Sunday Times recently reported belonged to the Namibian police. The Sunday Times revealed the 12 firearms were on lists of 174 firearms that Namibian police reportedly admitted to their SA counterparts were missing.

Shaumbwako has been in custody since his arrest in October 2020.

LISTEN | I do have answers for Phala Phala: Ramaphosa

The president says he is not above the law and will subject himself to criminal investigations
Politics
4 days ago

City of Cape Town traffic officers, who at the time stopped Shaumbwako at a roadblock,  were also in court waiting to testify.

The officers stopped Shaumbwako, who at the time was driving his housemate and fellow Namibian Erkki Shikongo’s VW Polo, at a roadblock when they noticed a red bag on the passenger seat floor.

Shaumbwako sped away from the suspicious officers and a car chase ensued. However, thanks to their driving skills, they eventually caught Shikongo.

Shaumbwako attempted to flee on foot into the township of Dunoon but was soon arrested by two officers who gave chase on foot.

TimesLIVE investigation sources also revealed that according to Shaumbwako’s cellphone data obtained as part of the investigation against him, he was in Cape Town when Fraser alleged the theft at the Phala Phala game farm took place on February 9 2020.

The case was postponed until September 1 for plea and sentencing negotiations.

Shaumbwako was remanded until his next appearance and his lawyer was told to hand over proposals for the plea and sentencing agreement well before the next appearance to avoid another delay.

LISTEN | 'I will not be intimidated, distracted or bullied into submission,' says Ramaphosa

TimesLIVE

EFF wants police commissioner Fannie Masemola to go, and here’s who Malema wants to replace him

“When you look at KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in uniform, you see a man who is disciplined, a man who is determined to deal ...
Politics
1 day ago

SAPS national commissioner sidelines presidential protection unit head

Move is seen as part of damage control following the fallout over the alleged coverup of Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm burglary.
Politics
4 days ago

Nzimande defends Cyril on farmgate, accuses Fraser of ‘counterrevolution’

It is suspicious that the former spy boss’ complaint coincided with plans to release of Zondo’s report implicating Fraser, says outgoing SACP leader
News
4 days ago

Ipid interviews ATM on its request to probe cops in Phala Phala case

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Monday it had obtained a formal statement from the African Transformation Movement ...
Politics
1 week ago
