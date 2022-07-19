×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police launch manhunt after CIT heist

19 July 2022 - 11:55
Robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of money after a cash in transit heist in Heidelberg on Monday evening. File photo.
Robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of money after a cash in transit heist in Heidelberg on Monday evening. File photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the R550 in Heidelberg on Monday.

According to reports, a Fidelity cash van was travelling from Sky City Mall on the R550 when it was attacked by suspects driving a silver Mercedes-Benz, a white Ford Ranger, a silver Ford Ranger and a red BMW 1 series.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the suspects allegedly forced the security officials out of the van and robbed them of two firearms.

The incident occurred shortly after 5.30pm.

“The suspects placed explosives onto the cash van and took an undisclosed amount of money,” she said.

Mathe said Sedibeng tactical response teams responded and spotted the suspects on the R59.

The suspects started shooting at the members. No police officers were injured. Unfortunately, a civilian in a bakkie was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital.

“Members of the public are urged to come forward to assist investigations by calling the Crime Stop hotline number,” Mathe said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Three SA CIT heist robbers caught in Botswana

Police intercepted the five gunmen when they attempted to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Gaborone.
News
1 day ago

R1m reward offered for information on cash-in-transit guard killers

G4S Cash Solutions is offering a reward of up to R1m for credible, useful information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of criminals ...
News
3 weeks ago

Gauteng police hunt for about 12 suspects after guards injured in CIT heist on N4

Gauteng police are searching for about 12 suspects who robbed a cash in transit vehicle on the N4 near Watermeyer, Pretoria, on Thursday evening.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. R1m reward offered for information on cash-in-transit guard killers South Africa
  2. Contact crimes worsened in Gauteng in first three months of this year South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape man arrested for 'dealing in commercial explosives' South Africa
  4. CIT security guard suffers facial burns and in critical condition South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  3. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  4. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  5. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral