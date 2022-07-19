Police search for suspects after two guards shot dead in Soweto

Gauteng police are searching for suspects after two security officers were shot dead on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said a security officer on guard duty at a local butchery in White City, Soweto, when it was closing was approached by five men who shot and disarmed him before fleeing the scene on foot.
“A few metres away from the scene, the suspects met another security officer who was returning from work and they also shot him. The second victim did not have a firearm. Both victims were declared dead on the scene,” said Sello.
She said the identity of the suspects was unknown at this stage.
“Anyone who may have information about the incident is requested to report at any police station or anonymously on the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or via the MySaps app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” said Sello.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
