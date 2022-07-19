×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sixteen officers arrested for April 2020 death of Ishmael Gama during Covid-19 ops

19 July 2022 - 18:08
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Ipid arrested 16 law enforcement officers last week in connection with the murder of Ishmael Gama at then Lenasia police station on April 1 2020. File photo.
The Ipid arrested 16 law enforcement officers last week in connection with the murder of Ishmael Gama at then Lenasia police station on April 1 2020. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have arrested 16 police officers and three security officers in connection with the murder of Ishmael Gama at Lenasia police station on April 1 2020.

Gama died while in police custody during the first week of Covid-19 lockdown. 

“It is alleged that the deceased and three other civilians were arrested for violating the Covid-19 Disaster Management Act [regulations] and assaulted by the Soweto visible policing officers and VSS security guards,” Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said.

The trio were detained at the Lenasia police station and during the hourly visits to the cells, Gama — who was still alive at the time — complained of stomach pains.

“An ambulance was called, the paramedics declared the one civilian dead on April 1 2020 at about 10.38pm,” Suping said.

A murder case was opened.

Police launch manhunt after CIT heist

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects following a cash-in-transit heist on the R550 in Heidelberg on Monday.
News
7 hours ago

It was one of 10 cases of deaths allegedly as a result of police action related to Covid-19 operations the Ipid reported on to parliament in May 2020. These deaths occurred between March 26 2020 and May 5 2020.

In the report to parliament, Ipid said its investigator noted Gama had suffered serious injuries.

Suping said eight officers, including the three security officials, were arrested on July 12 while the other eight suspects were detained on July 14.

“The 16 law enforcement officers appeared at the Protea magistrate’s court on July 13 and 15 respectively and were released on bail.”

Bail for the police officers was set at R2,000 each, while the security officials were released on R1,000 bail each. The bail conditions prohibit the officers from contacting the victims or other witnesses.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Cele destroys about 30,000 litres of alcohol in Khayelitsha after latest mass shooting

Police minister Bheki Cele flushed away about 30,000 litres of confiscated alcohol during a blitz on booze in Khayelitsha on Monday.
News
7 hours ago

Police search for suspects after two guards shot dead in Soweto

Gauteng police are searching for suspects after two security officers were shot dead on Monday.
News
8 hours ago

Parent of policeman accused of wife's murder says he deserves to 'go to jail'

One of the parents of a police officer charged with the murder of his wife says he deserves to be in jail.
News
21 hours ago

EFF wants police commissioner Fannie Masemola to go, and here’s who Malema wants to replace him

“When you look at KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in uniform, you see a man who is disciplined, a man who is determined to deal ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  3. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  4. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  5. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro