×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Zikalala to attend memorial service for 13 Soweto tavern victims from KZN

19 July 2022 - 18:01 By TIMESLIVE
Framed pictures of the deceased were held up by residents at the memorial service held in Nomzamo in Orlando East last Thursday.
Framed pictures of the deceased were held up by residents at the memorial service held in Nomzamo in Orlando East last Thursday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will on Wednesday attend a memorial service and candle lighting ceremony for 13 of the Soweto tavern victims who came from uMzimkhulu on the south coast.

Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles ambushed patrons, spraying dozens of bullets in Mdlalose’s Tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East in Soweto on July 10.

A total of 23 people were shot inside the tavern in the early hours last Sunday and 16 people died. 

The premier’s office said on Tuesday Zikalala will attend the service for the victims, aged between 19 and 35. 

He will be joined by social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and representatives of the uMzimkhulu and Harry Gwala municipalities.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath

Fifteen innocent patrons in the wrong place at the wrong time as rival gang member hunted down in Soweto local.
News
2 days ago

Soweto tavern manager ‘haunted’ by souls of 16 who died at the premises

The manager of Mdlalose's tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East in Soweto on Thursday said he had suffered sleepless nights following the deaths of 16 ...
News
4 days ago

Soweto tavern shooting: Death toll rises to 16

The death toll in the mass shooting at Mdlalose's tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto, has risen to 16.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  3. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  4. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  5. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro