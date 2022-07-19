Zikalala to attend memorial service for 13 Soweto tavern victims from KZN

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will on Wednesday attend a memorial service and candle lighting ceremony for 13 of the Soweto tavern victims who came from uMzimkhulu on the south coast.
Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles ambushed patrons, spraying dozens of bullets in Mdlalose’s Tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East in Soweto on July 10.
A total of 23 people were shot inside the tavern in the early hours last Sunday and 16 people died.
The premier’s office said on Tuesday Zikalala will attend the service for the victims, aged between 19 and 35.
He will be joined by social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and representatives of the uMzimkhulu and Harry Gwala municipalities.
TimesLIVE
