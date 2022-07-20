Four men are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the deadly shooting at Samukelisiwe tavern in Sweetwaters.
Police said the suspects, aged between 19 and 36, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday in Nhlazatshe, Pietermaritzburg.
A group of gunmen entered the tavern on July 9 and opened fire on patrons before fleeing. The incident left four people dead and eight wounded.
Two of the suspects were allegedly found in unlawful possession of a firearm and 17 rounds of ammunition.
KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrests.
“I have commended the team and applauded them for ensuring that those responsible for this massacre are brought to book,” said Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
Four suspects due in court over Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting
Image: Lwazi Hlangu
