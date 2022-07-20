×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN’s start of new school term marred by service delivery protests

20 July 2022 - 10:16
Service delivery protests in KZN hampered the start of new school term on Tuesday. Stock image.
Service delivery protests in KZN hampered the start of new school term on Tuesday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has slammed communities for holding service delivery protests which marred the start of the third school term in some parts of the province on Tuesday.

While teaching and learning kicked off smoothly in most parts of the province, the Uthukela and Zululand districts were affected by protest actions.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said: “As we welcome back our pupils, we take a very dim view on those communities who target our schools if they have service delivery protests.

“We also condemn in the strongest possible terms the action by some communities of closing schools if they have issues with the school.”

Mshengu called on communities to work with the department to ensure “schools are safe havens for quality teaching and learning”.

He urged pupils to double their efforts to ensure they were ready for final examinations.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN acting principal and SGB chair killed by unknown gunmen

The SA Democratic Teachers Union in KwaZulu-Natal says the murders of a south coast acting principal and his school governing body chair are acts ...
News
23 hours ago

Charge KZN principal for misconduct and report her to SAHRC, says MEC

The principal of Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban should be charged with misconduct and reported to the SA Human Rights Commission for alleged ...
News
1 week ago

Muddying the water: mud schools do exist and one man intends to change that

Siyanda Dlamini is raising funds to rebuild one
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  3. ‘This is a circus’: Shivambu slams Yusuf Abramjee appointment South Africa
  4. Off-grid households 'targeted' in proposed Eskom tariff hikes South Africa
  5. Three SA CIT heist robbers caught in Botswana South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro