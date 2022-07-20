×

South Africa

LISTEN | Gauteng nurses march over working conditions, payment of salaries

20 July 2022 - 15:02 By TIMESLIVE
Gauteng healthcare workers affiliated to nursing union Denosa marched on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum of demand. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Gauteng healthcare workers affiliated to nursing union Denosa marched on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum of demands on working conditions at health facilities.

They are expected to march to the office of the premier, the Treasury and the department of health. Among their grievances are:

  • non-payment of salaries;
  • staffing shortages;
  • budget cuts; and
  • the non-absorption of post-community service and community service nurses in the province. 

Members of Cosatu also joined the march.

Denosa provincial chairperson Simphiwe Gada said some of the issues had been ventilated before, such as concerns about safety, which date back to 2013. 

