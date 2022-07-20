They are expected to march to the office of the premier, the Treasury and the department of health. Among their grievances are:
- non-payment of salaries;
- staffing shortages;
- budget cuts; and
- the non-absorption of post-community service and community service nurses in the province.
Members of Cosatu also joined the march.
Denosa provincial chairperson Simphiwe Gada said some of the issues had been ventilated before, such as concerns about safety, which date back to 2013.
LISTEN | Gauteng nurses march over working conditions, payment of salaries
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
