×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Load-shedding is here until we have 4,000 to 6,000MW of capacity’, says Eskom spokesperson

20 July 2022 - 11:00
Eskom said blackouts will not be resolved until more generation capacity is created. File photo.
Eskom said blackouts will not be resolved until more generation capacity is created. File photo.
Image: File/ ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

As Eskom continues to implement load-shedding, the power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the blackouts will not be resolved until more capacity is created. 

This week Eskom said power outages are expected to continue until the weekend at a reduced stage.

The embattled power utility will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until midnight on Monday to Thursday and stage 1 over the weekend.

“The stage of load-shedding for the rest of the period is dependent on returning generating units to service and will be confirmed closer to the time,” it said. 

Speaking on 702, Mantshantsha said load-shedding will continue until there is 4,000MW to 6,000MW of capacity.

“SA does not have enough capacity to generate sufficient electricity for all of us, and that goes back to 2007,” he said. 

“You cannot put a time frame.”

According to Mantshantsha, it will take at least 18 months to generate around 1,800MW of capacity.

He said old power stations that are coming to the end of their useful life add to the battle with load-shedding. 

“Each year these power stations are getting older and some must be retired. That gap will keep growing if there is nothing to replace them,” he said.

Earlier this week, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe was reportedly in talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the establishment of a “second Eskom’’.

Mantashe wants new state power company to report to him

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe is in talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa about a “second Eskom’’ housed in his department and generating electricity ...
News
3 days ago

The additional state-owned utility will work alongside Eskom and apparently focus entirely on generating electricity and building more power stations. 

Mantashe told the Sunday Times the country needs “baseload”, an apparent reference to burning coal.

“What we are suggesting — it’s not a decision yet — is let’s have a second generation company of the state and that company must focus on baseload and there must be a build programme for power stations,” he said.

“We can’t allow power stations to only hear decommission. We must also have a build programme and we think if Eskom has no capacity, let’s start a second generation company.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Gimmicks and tricks’: Ramaphosa’s Tutuka visit to ‘understand’ Eskom issues gets mixed reaction

According to Ramaphosa, the visit was to engage management and employees to gain an understanding of the challenges affecting the generation fleet.
News
2 days ago

DA rejects Eskom’s application for 32.7% tariff increase during ongoing load-shedding

Eskom says it needs “reasonable tariff increases” to address financial sustainability and liquidity challenges.
Politics
1 day ago

Off-grid households 'targeted' in proposed Eskom tariff hikes

If Eskom’s new proposed tariff hike is implemented, it could hit hardest the pockets of households using less electricity than the average — as well ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  3. ‘This is a circus’: Shivambu slams Yusuf Abramjee appointment South Africa
  4. Off-grid households 'targeted' in proposed Eskom tariff hikes South Africa
  5. Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro