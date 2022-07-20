Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said Grobler was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened at about 2pm on Friday. Grobler allegedly accused the children of theft, he said.
MEC calls for calm as farmer who 'ran over children' appears in court
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The MEC for community safety, security and liaison in Mpumalanga, Vusi Shongwe, has encouraged the public to assist police if they have information about a case in which a farmer allegedly bumped his vehicle into two children and assaulted a third.
The suspect, Louis Grobler, 41, has appeared in the Ermelo magistrate's court on attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges.
The case has caused tension in the town, with some protesters gathering at court on Wednesday.
The local Highvelder News quoted Ermelo police as saying one of the children suffered a broken leg. Another sustained minor injuries and was treated and discharged from hospital. The publication said Grobler is accused of slapping the third child.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said Grobler was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened at about 2pm on Friday. Grobler allegedly accused the children of theft, he said.
Shongwe called for calm: “We should allow the process to unfold and the case will be closely monitored."
He applauded police, under Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela's leadership, for swiftly bringing the suspect to book.
Shongwe wished the children a speedy recovery.
Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the accused and the children live on the same property.
