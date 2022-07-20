×

South Africa

Mpumalanga man who allegedly ran over two children expected in court

20 July 2022 - 11:05
A motorist who allegedly ran over two children in Mpumalanga is expected to appear in court for a formal bail application.
A motorist who allegedly ran over two children in Mpumalanga is expected to appear in court for a formal bail application.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A 41-year-old motorist who allegedly deliberately ran over two children and assaulted another is expected to appear in the Ermelo magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The man is facing two counts of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The children are aged 10, 11 and 13.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the incident occurred around 2pm on Friday at a farm in Ermelo after the man accused the children of theft.

“The matter was reported to the police and after an investigation the man was arrested.”

He appeared in court on Monday and the matter was postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

