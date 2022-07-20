A 41-year-old motorist who allegedly deliberately ran over two children and assaulted another is expected to appear in the Ermelo magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
The man is facing two counts of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The children are aged 10, 11 and 13.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the incident occurred around 2pm on Friday at a farm in Ermelo after the man accused the children of theft.
“The matter was reported to the police and after an investigation the man was arrested.”
He appeared in court on Monday and the matter was postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mpumalanga man who allegedly ran over two children expected in court
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
A 41-year-old motorist who allegedly deliberately ran over two children and assaulted another is expected to appear in the Ermelo magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
The man is facing two counts of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The children are aged 10, 11 and 13.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the incident occurred around 2pm on Friday at a farm in Ermelo after the man accused the children of theft.
“The matter was reported to the police and after an investigation the man was arrested.”
He appeared in court on Monday and the matter was postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Enyobeni update: all 21 children had methanol in their blood
Alex community shocked as local teens among those charged for deadly township shootings
Chinese filmmaker due in Malawi court for allegedly exploiting children, racist material
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos