An unknown number of suspects who allegedly bombed an Absa ATM in Pretoria Gardens fled without cash.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police acted swiftly after receiving information on Saturday morning about an ATM bombing at the corner of Schurmanns Avenue and Lotty Street.
“On arrival, police found an Absa ATM damaged, no-one at the scene, no injuries reported and nothing reported taken from the ATM,” he said.
Only the ATM was reported damaged.
Masondo said a case of endangering life and property by means of an explosion was opened at Hercules police station.
“No-one arrested yet. SA Police Service in Hercules pleading to anyone with information which might lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact SAPS on 08600-10111 or contact local police.”
TimesLIVE
Suspects bomb ATM in Pretoria but flee without cash
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
