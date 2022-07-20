×

South Africa

Thembisa residents protest over rising cost of living, services

20 July 2022 - 11:18
Angry Thembisa residents have blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks.
Image: Supplied

Residents in Thembisa, northeast of Johannesburg, have blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks to protest against rising prices.

Community member Mmatsie Tlhoaele told TimesLIVE they were going to the municipal offices because of the high rates they are billed for. 

“We receive very little service but our bills are high. So what are we paying for?”  

According to Tlhoaele, refuse is not collected regularly and they seldom have electricity.

“With electricity, it's not just about load-shedding. We don't have it, even when there is no load-shedding. Also, we get power cuts even when we are not scheduled to be off,” she said. 

Schooling and most services are said to be disrupted while the protests go on.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa warned motorists to stay off major roads in Thembisa as they were not accessible. 

“The Ekurhuleni metro police department urges road users in the Thembisa area to avoid major routes as burning tyres and debris are deposited along the road.”

According to Thepa, affected roads include Andrew Mapheto Drive, Reverend RTJ Namane Road, Sam Molele Drive and Brian Mazibuko Drive.

“The police are closely monitoring the area as protesters will later convene at the Rabasotho open space and will then proceed to the OR Tambo government precinct. There are no injuries reported thus far.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police were monitoring the situation. 

“So far we have not received any reports of violence but we are closely watching.”

TimesLIVE

