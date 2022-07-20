An early morning crash in Gauteng has left one person dead and three injured.
Emer-G-Med said a truck and car were involved in a collision at 4am on Wednesday on the R21 in the Olifantsfontein area.
“Reports from the scene are that a delivery vehicle crashed into a stationary light motor vehicle.
“Four men, all aged in their 30s, who were seated in the vehicle at the time of impact suffered injuries.”
Two men were trapped in the wreckage. One suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead by paramedics while the second was in a critical condition. He was stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital.
The two other passengers suffered moderate injuries.
The occupants of the delivery vehicle were not injured.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Truck and car crash kills one, injures three
Image: Emer-G-Med
An early morning crash in Gauteng has left one person dead and three injured.
Emer-G-Med said a truck and car were involved in a collision at 4am on Wednesday on the R21 in the Olifantsfontein area.
“Reports from the scene are that a delivery vehicle crashed into a stationary light motor vehicle.
“Four men, all aged in their 30s, who were seated in the vehicle at the time of impact suffered injuries.”
Two men were trapped in the wreckage. One suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead by paramedics while the second was in a critical condition. He was stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital.
The two other passengers suffered moderate injuries.
The occupants of the delivery vehicle were not injured.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Deputy transport minister's family perish in car crash
17 die on KZN roads in two horrific crashes
Holidaymakers crash while trying to avoid blockade set up by protesters in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos