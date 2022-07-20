×

South Africa

Two bust for selling guns to criminals in Alexandra and Cosmo City

20 July 2022 - 06:58

An intelligence-driven operation has led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 44 and 33, who are alleged to be behind the selling of illegal firearms and ammunition to criminals in Alexandra and Cosmo City. 

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspects were found in possession of more than 20 rounds of ammunition and four unlicensed firearms.

“Members of crime intelligence in Gauteng and the Honeydew tracing team received a tip-off about people who were allegedly dealing in illegal firearms in Alexandra and Cosmo City.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted where police pounced on the identified houses. The first search was conducted in a house in Cosmo City, where police found a firearm with serial numbers filed off and a magazine.  One suspect was arrested,” Masondo said. 

He said they received further information that led police to the second house in Alexandra. 

“Upon searching the house and the suspect, police recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition that includes a 9mm pistol, a 9mm Uzzi, a 38 special and more than 20 rounds of ammunition.”

Masondo said the suspects are facing charges of dealing and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. 

He said it was established the suspects were previously arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms.

In a separate matter, Masonso said as police continued the fight against the proliferation of firearms in Gauteng, another suspect, aged 33, was arrested in Rietgat, Tshwane, on Tuesday after he was found with an unlicensed firearm.

According to Masondo, the suspect is alleged to have been involved in hijackings and robberies in the area.

“Police are working with the community to recover the weapons used in the commission of serious and violent crimes in Alexandra and other parts of Gauteng.”

TimesLIVE

