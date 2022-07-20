×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | '2% is a shame': Gauteng nurses march for better salaries, back pay

Some nurses say they haven't been paid for three months and want outstanding salaries paid immediately.

20 July 2022 - 20:23 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Gauteng healthcare workers say they are unhappy with the proposed 2% wage increase and that some nurses have been paid up to three months late.

The nurses, who are affiliated to the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) marched to the offices of the Gauteng premier and the provincial health department. 

“Because they did not give us in 2020 our increase, in 2021 they gave us that lousy one. They are still offering a 2% for this year comrades. What a shame. Imagine a 2% when petrol has increased by R10 already. Imagine a 2% when you never received a real increase,”   Denosa president Simon Hlungwani said at the march.

The group also complained about nonpayment of salaries and safety in health facilities. 

Denosa, Cosatu and Nehawu members marched through the Johannesburg CBD to the Gauteng premier's office.

Nurses say they are still awaiting their back pay after not being paid for three months.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

Nigerian unions to protest shutdown of public universities due to strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress will embark on two-day protest on July 26 to demonstrate against a six-month shutdown of public universities across the ...
News
2 days ago

Economists are concerned that more strikes are afoot

As wage negotiations in SA gather momentum, economists are warning of the potential for increasingly unstable labour relations and more strikes ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim South Africa
  3. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  4. ‘This is a circus’: Shivambu slams Yusuf Abramjee appointment South Africa
  5. Off-grid households 'targeted' in proposed Eskom tariff hikes South Africa

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy