South Africa

WATCH | ‘Drunk’ or happy? Pule Mabe’s 'Adiwele' rendition splits Mzansi

20 July 2022 - 12:00
A video of ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe singing went viral. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

A video of ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe belting out a rendition of the popular amapiano hit Adiwele has gone viral on social media, with some users suspecting he may have had a little too much to drink.

In the clip, Mabe can be seen leading the chant while ANC members are seen sharing a cigar in Gauteng.

A quick glance at a nearby table shows alcohol flowed freely.

An out-of-tune Mabe is at the centre of the video as he leads the chorus of the song which is often sung by the party’s youth wing.

Attempts to get comment from Mabe on the incident were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

The video drew mixed reactions online, with some saying it was refreshing to see Mabe enjoying himself.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

