NSPCA outraged after music producer makes song using 'goat rapist' audio
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Music producer Mitchell We Gqom says he released a song in the name of a “goat rapist” to raise awareness about bestiality. However, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is outraged.
It condemned the offering, which includes a remixed snippet of a video in which a man, identified as Mamboyi, is confronted by women who accuse him of raping a goat they found dead. He confesses to the crime.
“Yes, I did it,” Mamboyi, who is believed to be a shepherd, is heard saying in Xhosa.
“You're used to doing this ... It wasn't the first time,” his accusers say to him, the dead animal at his feet.
“I can't answer that ... " he replies, before admitting “it is not the first time”.
“I don't know why I did this,” Mamboyi continues.
The NSPCA said it was disgusted and outraged by the musician’s irresponsibility, apathy and lack of foresight regarding the implications of the piece.
“With his audience being the youth, his production exposes them to criminal acts with greater novelty. The NSPCA has seen an increase in child offenders in respect of sexual and violent crimes, with media such as this exacerbating an already inflamed problem,” said the organisation’s spokesperson, Keshvi Nair.
She said bestiality is a crime in SA and if the song included a snippet of a video in which a man admitted to raping a woman it would be condemned. She said it should be no different with animals.
“Rape is rape, regardless of whether it is done to an animal or a human. It is wrong and it is a crime. Gqom is a genre of music that is mostly enjoyed by the youth of our country. Is this what we want to be teaching our future leaders? That we should ‘make light’ out of criminal offences?” asked Nair.
Mitchell We Gqom, whose real name is Dumisa Nonkawana, said he didn’t know Mamboyi or where he lived.
“I only know his trending video. I felt people aren't taking this serious, but only laugh at it, and the reason I released the song was to get through to people ... ,” said the 19-year-old from Bizana in the Eastern Cape.
The NSPCA said under the Animals Protection Act it is authorised to investigate the offence and compile a docket which will be submitted to the SAPS for the accused to be prosecuted.
“According to our knowledge, the shepherd has not been placed under arrest, nor have we been able to locate his exact address,” said Nair.
The NSPCA urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the organisation at specialinvestigations@nspca.co.za
“This apathy that is spread through our communities is a cancer that must be cut out. Animal cruelty is a crime, any portrayal to the contrary is grossly unjust,” said senior inspector Nazareth Appalsamy, who also manages the council's investigation unit.
In May, Soweto's Mojalesa Mofokeng was jailed for eight years for raping his neighbour's 11-month-old dog. This after the NSPCA laid charges against him.
