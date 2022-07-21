×

South Africa

Stellenbosch University expels student who urinated on black student's desk

21 July 2022 - 20:24
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Huis Marais, the Stellenbosch University residence where the racist incident happened.The student has been expelled with immediate effect.
Image: Esa Alexander

Theuns du Toit, the 19-year-old white Stellenbosch University  (SU) student who urinated on the desk of a black student then bragged about it, has been expelled with immediate effect.

The university said on Thursday that the disciplinary hearing of Du Toit, after an incident at Huis Marais on May 15, was concluded on June 23. It said on Thursday the independent central disciplinary committee (CDC) of the university found Du Toit guilty of contravening a number of clauses of the institution’s disciplinary code for students.

One of the clauses reads that “a student shall not act in a manner that is racist, unfairly discriminatory, violent, grossly insulting, abusive or intimidating against any other person”.

The clause states that this prohibition extends but is not limited to conduct which causes either mental or physical harm, is intended to cause humiliation, or which assails the dignity of any other person.

 “These findings led the CDC to conclude that there was no alternative but to expel Mr Du Toit with immediate effect.

“Once Mr Du Toit has received the reasons for the CDC’s decision, he has five workdays to file a notice of appeal against the CDC’s finding and/or sanction,” the university said.

Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, SU deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, said the CDC functions independently of the university’s management on disciplinary matters and sanctions that it hands down.

Ramjugernath said due process had been adhered to, including in the detailed investigations.

“The university viewed this case in a serious light. This was evident in, among others, the original temporary suspension of Mr Du Toit while also appointing justice Sisi Khampepe to lead an independent commission of inquiry into alleged racism at SU,” Ramjugernath said.

TimesLIVE

